Students form ‘human swastika’ on school field sparking antisemitism investigation

Jewish students and their parents have expressed shock and disbelief over the incident (file photo)
Jewish students and their parents have expressed shock and disbelief over the incident (file photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A viral photo showing students from Branham High School in San José forming a "human swastika" on their football field has sparked widespread outrage and a police investigation.
  • The image, posted on Instagram on December 3, included an antisemitic quote from Adolf Hitler threatening the "annihilation of the Jewish race."
  • School officials and local leaders, including Principal Beth Silbergeld and State Senator Dave Cortese, strongly condemned the incident as a disturbing act of antisemitism.
  • Jewish students at the school expressed feeling scared and threatened by the post, with one parent, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, fearing for her son's safety.
  • The post has since been deleted, the students involved identified, and the San José Police Department is now investigating after the incident was reported to them as a hate crime.
