Millions of borrowers face wage garnishing with letters to be sent in weeks

Annie Ma
White House plans to take tax refunds and wages from student loan defaulters
  • Millions of student loan borrowers who are in default face wage garnishment beginning in January.
  • The Trump administration said it will start sending notices to approximately 1,000 borrowers the week of January 7, with more notices to come at an increasing scale each month.
  • Borrowers are considered in default if they are 270 days past due on payments and will receive 30 days' notice before collection activities commence.
  • This action follows the Trump administration's earlier decision to end the pandemic-era pause on student loan payments and begin collecting on defaulted debt.
  • Persis Yu from the Student Borrower Protection Center criticized the move, labeling it "cruel, unnecessary, and irresponsible" given current economic challenges.
