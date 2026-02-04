Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Replace ‘tough’ student loans with new tax, expert says

Martin Lewis issues message to Chancellor over student loans change: 'Not a moral thing to do'
  • The English student loan system is deemed "doomed" by John Blake, former director of the Office for Students, who suggests a graduate tax could replace it.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing increasing calls for reform of student loans, despite her defence of the current system, as graduates struggle with mounting debts.
  • Graduates on "Plan 2" loans, particularly those from 2012-2023, are experiencing their debt grow due to high interest rates and frozen repayment thresholds, despite making regular payments.
  • Critics, including Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert and the National Union of Students, argue the system is fundamentally broken and causes significant financial hardship and feelings of unfairness.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also acknowledged the need for a national debate on student finance, stating the current system feels "quite tough" for young graduates.
