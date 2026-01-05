This is the ‘biggest health and safety issue facing workers’
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has highlighted a national work-related stress crisis, with new research showing widespread employee concerns.
- A TUC survey of 2,700 union safety representatives found that four out of five reported stress as a primary concern within their workplaces.
- Many respondents indicated that excessive workloads are driving stress to unprecedented levels among workers.
- TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said that stress is “the biggest health and safety issue facing working people, and the situation is getting worse”.
- The TUC is demanding urgent intervention, calling for employers to assess and prevent work-related stress, enforce existing laws, and reduce excessive workloads.