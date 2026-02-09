Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Streeting’s Mandelson texts as Starmer criticism revealed

  • Wes Streeting, a senior minister, has released private messages exchanged with Peter Mandelson to address speculation about their relationship.
  • The messages reveal Streeting's criticism of Keir Starmer's government, specifically its perceived lack of an economic growth strategy.
  • Streeting also expressed strong views on Israel, stating it is committing 'war crimes' and is a 'rogue state'.
  • He conveyed concerns about his own electoral prospects, fearing he might lose his seat at the next election due to the impact of a Gaza independent candidate.
  • Streeting apologised to cabinet colleagues for any embarrassment caused by his comments, particularly on foreign policy, and distanced himself from Mandelson.
