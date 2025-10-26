Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Streeting’s comment fuels speculation over Starmer’s future

Keir Starmer reveals moment he considered quitting as Labour leader
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has compared Labour's recent defeat in the Caerphilly by-election to the Hartlepool by-election, which almost led to Keir Starmer's resignation as leader.
  • Streeting's comments have intensified speculation about Starmer's leadership, with discussions about ousting him reportedly heating up among MPs and ministers.
  • Labour is currently polling below 20 per cent in several polls, while the Green Party has seen a surge to 12 per cent, according to a Techne UK poll for The Independent.
  • The Caerphilly seat, which Labour had held for 107 years in both Westminster and the Senedd, saw the party finish a poor third with only 11 per cent of the vote.
  • Sources confirmed that Starmer would have resigned if Labour had lost the Batley and Spen by-election in 2021, with Streeting reportedly preparing a leadership bid at the time.
