Storm Ingrid weather warnings as UK battered by 60mph winds
- Storm Ingrid is currently battering the UK with heavy rain and winds up to 60mph, leading to yellow weather warnings across parts of Wales, Scotland, and the south of England until Saturday morning.
- The Met Office warns of potential flooding, travel disruption for road, rail, air, and ferry services, and the possibility of power outages due to the slow-moving system.
- Road closures are already in place in Scotland, rail travel is affected in areas like Perth and Kincross, and three people have been rescued from stranded vehicles in Aberdeenshire.
- The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 26 flood warnings and seven flood alerts across the country.
- Looking ahead, forecasters predict the possibility of snow in the north and east of the UK next week, with wintry conditions expected.