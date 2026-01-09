Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Goretti lashes reporter with strong winds as she clings to rail

Storm Goretti lashes journalist with strong winds as presenter clings to rail
  • ITV journalist Sangita Lal was forced to cling to a rail during a live TV broadcast from St Ives, Cornwall.
  • She struggled to stay on her feet due to fierce winds from Storm Goretti, which recorded gale force winds of over 99mph in the area.
  • Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard" storm sweeping across the UK, bringing rainfall, heavy snow, and powerful winds.
  • Multiple weather alerts have been issued across the nation due to the severe weather conditions.
  • In contrast, three of Lal's colleagues reporting from different UK locations experienced comparatively calmer conditions.

