Children injured in bus crash on ‘very icy’ roads
- Icy conditions across the UK led to two separate bus collisions, one in Berkshire involving a public bus and a school coach, and another in Kent where a school bus ended up in a ditch.
- The Berkshire incident resulted in minor injuries for nine schoolchildren, the coach driver, and eight adults from the public bus, with two patients requiring hospital treatment.
- Emergency services confirmed "very icy" road conditions at the scene of the Berkshire crash, following Met Office warnings for an "icy start" to Wednesday.
- The UK is bracing for Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, which is forecast to bring strong winds and significant snow to central and southern parts from Thursday into Friday.
- Yellow and Amber snow warnings have been issued for large areas of England and Wales, with forecasters predicting over 20cm of snow in some places, potentially causing severe travel disruption and power cuts.