Tens of thousands without power as Storm Goretti wreaks havoc
- Storm Goretti has caused widespread disruption across the UK, leading to tens of thousands of power cuts, significant travel issues, and school closures.
- The storm brought winds of up to 99mph, a new record for St Mary's Airport on the Isles of Scilly, and prompted a rare red weather warning for the South West.
- Over 43,000 properties in the South West, 14,000 in the West Midlands, and hundreds more across Wales and the East Midlands experienced power outages.
- Heavy snow led to the closure of runways at East Midlands and Birmingham Airports, while rail services across England, Wales, and Scotland faced suspensions and delays.
- The Met Office issued amber warnings for snow in parts of Wales, the Midlands, and Yorkshire, with up to 30cm of snow possible, and yellow warnings for wind, snow, and ice elsewhere.