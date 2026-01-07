Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The reason Storm Goretti has a French name

UK weather: Met Office forecast (06/01)
  • Storm Goretti is forecast to bring heavy snow, ice, and wintry showers across the UK for the remainder of the week, with temperatures dropping below zero.
  • The Met Office usually chooses storm names in collaboration with Ireland’s Met Éireann and the Netherlands’ forecaster KNMI.
  • However, Storm Goretti was named by Meteo France because the brunt of the bad weather is expected to be felt in France.
  • The word has no particular significance in the French language, but its origin stems from an Italian virgin saint of particular importance to the Catholic church.
  • Storms are named to enhance public awareness and aid preparation for severe weather.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in