Cornwall Council warns of dangerous conditions from Storm Goretti
- Cornwall Council is addressing numerous incidents caused by Storm Goretti, including fallen trees, unsafe structures and downed power lines.
- Residents are advised to work from home on Friday morning if possible and to avoid non-essential travel due to dangerous conditions.
- Parents and carers should check the operational status of schools or education settings before leaving home.
- The local authority urges the public to stay safe and only undertake journeys if “absolutely necessary.”
- This advice aims to allow emergency services and highways teams to carry out urgent work.