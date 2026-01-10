Storm Goretti turns deadly as UK battered by 99mph winds
- A man in his 50s died in Cornwall after a tree fell onto his caravan during Storm Goretti, which brought winds of up to 99mph and a rare red weather warning.
- The man was found dead in the Mawgan area of Helston on Thursday evening, with police confirming his death is not being treated as suspicious.
- Tens of thousands of properties across the UK, particularly in the South West, remain without power following the storm's impact.
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice are still in effect across large parts of the UK until Sunday, with forecasters predicting further snowfall and widespread icy conditions.
- The Met Office has advised the public to prepare for travel delays and dangerous driving conditions, with an increased flood risk expected due to melting snow and rain.