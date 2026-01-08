Up to 1,000 passengers stranded after heavy snow blocks Birmingham Airport runway
- Heavy snowfall has brought Birmingham Airport to a standstill, leaving passengers stranded and wreaking havoc on travel plans.
- At least 1,000 travellers are currently awaiting the runway to be cleared, with some departing flights experiencing delays of up to five hours.
- The adverse weather forced an inbound flight from Amritsar, India, to divert to Heathrow, while five subsequent arrivals, including Jet2 services from Antalya and Gran Canaria, were rerouted to Manchester.
- A Ryanair flight from Barcelona also landed at East Midlands airport. Numerous departures and arrivals were cancelled outright, including Air France from Paris, KLM from Amsterdam, and easyJet from Edinburgh.
- Birmingham Airport said: "Due to heavy snow runway operations have been suspended. Passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights. The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."