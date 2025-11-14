Amber weather warnings issued as Storm Claudia approaches
- Storm Claudia is forecast to bring torrential rain and strong winds across parts of England and Wales from Friday, with amber warnings issued for "persistent and heavy" rainfall.
- The Met Office predicts up to 80mm of rain in some English areas and 100-150mm on higher ground in Wales, with some locations potentially receiving a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.
- The severe weather is expected to cause widespread disruption, including potential power cuts, travel delays, and damage to buildings, exacerbated by strong easterly winds and thunderstorms.
- Authorities, including the Environment Agency and floods minister Emma Hardy, are preparing for significant surface water and river flooding, with numerous flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.
- The AA and National Rail have advised against non-essential travel and urged passengers to check for disruptions, as conditions are hazardous and floodwaters can be dangerous.