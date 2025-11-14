Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parts of UK brace for month of rain in 24 hours as Storm Claudia hits

UK faces travel chaos as Storm Claudia lands
  • Storm Claudia is forecast to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the UK, with the Met Office issuing amber weather warnings for Friday.
  • Amber warnings are in place for large parts of central and southern England and Wales, predicting 50-75mm of rain, with up to 150mm possible in some higher ground areas.
  • In anticipation of the storm, 20 flood warnings and 33 flood alerts have been issued across the country.
  • Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert warned that some regions could receive a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, exacerbating flooding risks on saturated ground.
  • The Met Office advises that fast-flowing floodwater could endanger lives, with expected disruptions including flooded homes and businesses, travel delays, and power cuts.
