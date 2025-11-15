Woman dies at campsite as Storm Claudia brings extreme winds
- An 85-year-old British woman was found dead in Albufeira, Portugal, after Storm Claudia caused extreme winds at a holiday campsite, injuring dozens.
- Storm Claudia also brought heavy wind and rain to the UK, leading to significant flooding in parts of Wales, including Monmouth.
- A major incident was declared in Monmouth due to the devastating floods, with drone footage revealing the extent of the damage.
- Following the downpours, the UK is now preparing for below-freezing temperatures and potential snow in the coming days.
- The UK Health Security Agency issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England, with the first frosts expected in the south by Wednesday.