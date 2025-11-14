Storm Claudia hammers UK as train passengers told ‘do not travel’
- Storm Claudia is causing widespread train cancellations and delays across the UK, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow weather warnings for rain and wind.
- Rail passengers face significant disruption on Friday, potentially extending into the weekend, due to a combination of speed restrictions and flooding.
- Avanti West Coast has cancelled dozens of trains, particularly between London, Birmingham, and Manchester, and is operating a reduced timetable.
- Northern services are severely disrupted, with passengers advised to avoid travel, while TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway have also axed numerous services.
- CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways are halving frequencies on key routes, and the Great Western line from Exeter to Barnstaple in Devon is closed until at least Sunday due to flooding.