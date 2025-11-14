Storm Claudia flood warning issued amid new cold weather alert
- Storm Claudia brought heavy downpours to parts of England and Wales on Friday, with southeast Wales recording significant rainfall.
- The Environment Agency issued 156 flood alerts and 33 flood warnings across England, particularly central areas, with 17 properties already affected in the north.
- Roadside assistance companies reported a 15 per cent increase in callouts due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Claudia.
- While Storm Claudia is expected to ease over the weekend, a yellow cold weather alert has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, 17 November, to Friday, 21 November.
- Colder Arctic air will move in from Sunday, bringing below-freezing temperatures, widespread overnight frosts, and a possibility of snow and sleet on north-facing coasts and hills early next week.