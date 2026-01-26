Storm Chandra named by Met Office as severe weather warnings issued
- The Met Office has named the next storm as Chandra, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday.
- Forecasters predict likely flooding and travel disruptions in some areas due to the storm.
- Significant snowfall is anticipated across higher ground in northern regions of England and parts of Scotland.
- Amber weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland.
- Less severe yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Northern Ireland, a more extensive area of south-west England, and parts of northern England and Scotland.