List of UK train services suspended by Storm Bram
- The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for northern Scotland, including the Western Isles, Highlands, and Argyll and Bute, due to Storm Bram, forecasting gusts of up to 90mph.
- The amber alert, in effect from Tuesday evening until early Wednesday, warns of potential "danger to life" from flying debris, power cuts, travel disruption, and damage to property.
- Train services in some areas of Scotland, such as the Glenfinnan to Mallaig line will close from 4pm on Tuesday, as well as between Dingwall Junction and Kyle of Lochalsh from 5pm.
- Speed restrictions will also be in place on many other routes across Scotland while several Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland’s west coast have been cancelled due to the weather.
- Yellow wind and rain warnings cover wider parts of Scotland, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency also issuing 25 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts across the country.