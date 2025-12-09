Major airport cancels flights amid Storm Bram
- Storm Bram is causing widespread disruption across Ireland and Northern Ireland, bringing very strong winds and high coastal water levels.
- Dublin Airport has cancelled 42 flights, with further cancellations expected as wind speeds are forecast to increase throughout the day.
- Met Eireann has issued multiple 'orange' wind warnings across various Irish counties, anticipating potential flooding, challenging travel conditions, flying debris, and power outages.
- Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management, warned of a 'significant impact' on power supplies, particularly in south-western coastal regions.
- The UK Met Office has issued yellow and amber wind warnings for Northern Ireland, leading to the closure of the Belfast Christmas Market and warnings of gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.