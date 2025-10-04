Storm Amy latest: 100mph winds hit UK as brutal weather continues for a second day
- Storm Amy caused widespread disruption across the UK and Ireland for a second consecutive day, with winds reaching up to 100mph in some areas.
- Tens of thousands of homes were left without power, including 42,000 in northern Scotland and 50,000 in Northern Ireland, as utility companies worked to restore services.
- The storm led to significant closures, including all Royal Parks in London, numerous railway lines across Scotland due to fallen trees, and various ferry routes.
- A man was airlifted to safety from a sandbank on the River Spey in Moray, Scotland, while several buildings collapsed and cars were damaged by fallen trees.
- Storm Amy set a new UK record for the lowest pressure in October at 947.9 hectopascals (hPa) in Shetland, with strong winds expected to gradually ease over the weekend.