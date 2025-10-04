Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Amy latest as UK battered with 90mph winds

A person drives their car drives on a footpath as the road is flooded during Storm Amy which brought severe weather, in Galway, Ireland
A person drives their car drives on a footpath as the road is flooded during Storm Amy which brought severe weather, in Galway, Ireland (REUTERS)
  • Storm Amy has claimed a life in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland, and prompted a new nationwide weather alert across the UK.
  • The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for the entire UK, with an amber warning for northern Scotland forecasting gusts exceeding 90mph, alongside yellow rain warnings for most of Scotland.
  • The storm has caused significant disruption, including numerous cancellations of flights, rail, and ferry services, widespread road closures, and a building collapse in Glasgow.
  • Thousands of customers in the Highlands and islands experienced power cuts, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks working to restore services amidst ongoing severe conditions.
  • Authorities, including the Scottish Government and ScotRail, have advised people to delay travel and check for updates, as disruption is expected to continue into Sunday morning in some regions.
