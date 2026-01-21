New study challenges long-held Stonehenge origin theory
- A new study challenges the long-held glacial transport theory, which suggested that Stonehenge's stones were naturally moved to Salisbury Plain by ancient glaciers.
- Researchers employed cutting-edge mineral fingerprinting, specifically U-Pb dating of zircon and apatite grains from rivers near Stonehenge, to trace the geological origins of the area's sediment.
- Analysis of over 700 mineral grains revealed virtually no ages matching the bluestone sources in Wales or the Altar Stone's Scottish origin, which would be expected if glaciers had transported them.
- Instead, zircon ages corresponded with local sedimentary rocks, while apatite ages reflected regional geological events like the Alpine mountain-building, indicating local origins for these minerals.
- The findings provide clear evidence that glacial material never reached the Stonehenge area, reinforcing the belief that the monument's exotic stones were deliberately selected and transported by humans.