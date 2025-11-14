Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stockholm bus crash leaves several people dead as driver is arrested

The scene of the bus crash in Stockholm
The scene of the bus crash in Stockholm (TT News Agency)
  • Several people were killed and others seriously injured after a bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon.
  • The incident, which affected five people, occurred at 3pm in the city's Ostermalm area.
  • The bus driver was arrested at the scene, and the incident is being investigated as aggravated manslaughter.
  • Emergency services, including numerous police cars and ambulances, cordoned off the area, closing roads to attend to casualties.
  • Sweden's deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, expressed devastation, and the bus company, Transdev, confirmed the vehicle belonged to them.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in