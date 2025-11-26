Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kremlin confirms US envoy’s visit amid Ukraine peace talk momentum

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (AP)
  • A senior Kremlin official confirmed that US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow next week to discuss peace efforts for the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, stated that Russia has not yet received a formal US peace proposal, despite earlier talks between representatives.
  • Trump's peace plan, which initially appeared to favour Russian demands, was deemed 'workable' by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after recent discussions, with Zelenskyy hoping to meet Trump soon.
  • Reports indicate that Witkoff coached Ushakov on how Russia should present the peace plan to Trump, a method Trump described as standard negotiating procedure.
  • European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and EU head Ursula Von der Leyen, emphasised that any peace agreement must have Ukrainian and European approval, include security guarantees for Ukraine, and not limit its armed forces or NATO path.
