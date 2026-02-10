Justice Department seeks to dismiss Steve Bannon’s criminal case
- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested a federal judge to dismiss the contempt case against Steve Bannon, a long-time far-right media figure.
- Bannon recently completed a four-month prison sentence for defying subpoenas from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack.
- The DOJ, under Attorney General Bondi, stated that dismissing the case is “in the interests of justice” and is also asking the Supreme Court to consider if the January 6 committee was “unlawfully composed”.
- If District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, agrees to the dismissal, Bannon's jury conviction could be erased, and his ongoing appeal at the Supreme Court would likely conclude.
- This move follows a similar action where the Justice Department dropped its defence of Peter Navarro, another individual associated with Donald Trump, who also served a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.
