Scientists discover common steroid creams can shrink melanoma tumors

  • Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute have made the unexpected discovery that common steroid creams can shrink melanoma tumors.
  • The research indicates that steroids achieve this by blocking a protein called Garp, which typically allows cancer cells to evade the immune system.
  • This mechanism activates the body's own immune defenses to target and destroy cancerous cells, despite steroids usually being immunosuppressive.
  • Analysis of over 2,000 patient data sets and tumor samples showed that patients whose tumors responded to steroids lived longer, while high Garp levels correlated with poorer survival.
  • Experts believe this finding could lead to new therapeutic targets for melanoma and potentially other cancers, with treatments targeting Garp currently in development and clinical trials planned.
