Relative of White House aide accuses him over Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis ICE Shooting: New Video of Fatal Shooting Emerges
  • Stephen Miller's cousin, Alisa Kasmer, accused him of being responsible for an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.
  • Kasmer stated that Good's death was “blood on YOUR hands, Stephen,” referencing a previous accusation that Miller was the “face of evil.”
  • Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross during a federal immigration enforcement operation.
  • Officials from the Trump administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Donald Trump, defended the agent's actions as self-defense and labelled Good's actions as “domestic terrorism.”
  • Vice President J.D. Vance angrily defended the ICE agent, blaming the media and “left-wing radicals” for the incident's portrayal and accusing Good of trying to disrupt a law enforcement operation.
