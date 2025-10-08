Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stephen Lawrence killer branded a ‘coward’ for refusing to name accomplices

Mother of Stephen Lawrence brands killer ‘coward’ at parole hearing
  • David Norris, one of Stephen Lawrence's killers, apologised for his role during a public parole hearing but refused to name accomplices, citing fears for his family's safety.
  • Stephen's mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, called Norris a "coward" and urged him to "look her in the eye" and reveal the "full story" of the 1993 racist attack.
  • Baroness Lawrence also called on the Metropolitan Police to "urgently investigate" after Norris confirmed he knows the names of the other individuals involved in her son's murder.
  • A prison psychologist described Norris as an "unreliable narrator" with a lack of racial awareness, concluding he is not ready for release due to inconsistencies in his evidence.
  • Norris, who was jailed for life in 2012 alongside Gary Dobson, admitted to being a "horrible, violent, racist" 16-year-old at the time of the attack.
