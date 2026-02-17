Stephen Colbert drops Rep. Talarico interview after CBS wouldn’t air it
- Stephen Colbert accused the Trump administration of attempting to silence dissent after CBS News blocked an interview with Texas Rep. James Talarico.
- The network cited the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) equal time rule, which FCC Chairman Brendan Carr recently clarified to remove exemptions for news and talk show interviews with politicians.
- Colbert criticized Carr's policy change as partisan, suggesting it was motivated by a desire to silence critics of Donald Trump.
- Despite the broadcast block, the interview was aired on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" YouTube channel, accumulating over 635,000 views, and was reposted by Talarico, reaching nearly 2 million users.
- Carr's FCC has previously been accused of targeting other talk shows, such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The View," for their anti-Trump rhetoric, with Donald Trump publicly commending Carr's actions.
