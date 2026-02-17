Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stephen Colbert drops Rep. Talarico interview after CBS wouldn’t air it

Stephen Colbert said that CBS News banned him from broadcasting his interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico
Stephen Colbert said that CBS News banned him from broadcasting his interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube)
  • Stephen Colbert accused the Trump administration of attempting to silence dissent after CBS News blocked an interview with Texas Rep. James Talarico.
  • The network cited the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) equal time rule, which FCC Chairman Brendan Carr recently clarified to remove exemptions for news and talk show interviews with politicians.
  • Colbert criticized Carr's policy change as partisan, suggesting it was motivated by a desire to silence critics of Donald Trump.
  • Despite the broadcast block, the interview was aired on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" YouTube channel, accumulating over 635,000 views, and was reposted by Talarico, reaching nearly 2 million users.
  • Carr's FCC has previously been accused of targeting other talk shows, such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The View," for their anti-Trump rhetoric, with Donald Trump publicly commending Carr's actions.
In full

