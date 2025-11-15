Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stephen Bryant’s final meal before firing squad execution was stir-fry and chocolate cake

Bryant is the seventh person put to death by South Carolina in 14 months
Bryant is the seventh person put to death by South Carolina in 14 months (Keith Gedamke/The Item via AP)
  • Stephen Bryant, 44, was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on Friday, marking the third such execution in the state this year.
  • Bryant, condemned for the 2004 murders of three people, chose the firing squad as his method of execution over lethal injection or the electric chair.
  • He made no final statement before being pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m., with three prison employees carrying out the execution.
  • For his final meal, Bryant had spicy mixed seafood stir-fry, fried fish over rice, egg rolls, stuffed shrimp, two candy bars and German chocolate cake.
  • Bryant's lawyers cited his genetic disorder, history of abuse and brain damage, arguing these factors contributed to his actions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in