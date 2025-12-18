Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Six dead after private plane crashes at airport and bursts into flames

Corporate jet crashes at North Carolina airport, officials say
  • Six people have died after a business jet linked to Nascar driver Greg Biffle crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina and burst into flames, according to reports.
  • The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. as the Cessna C550 was attempting to land at the regional airport used by Nascar teams and Fortune 500 companies.
  • The jet was slated to fly to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida, according to an airport official.
  • Images from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames near the airport's runway, located approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.
  • The investigation is being led by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FAA, with records indicating the plane was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, linked to Biffle.
In full

