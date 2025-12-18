Fatalities confirmed after business jet crashes at airport in fiery wreck
- Multiple people are dead after a business jet crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina and burst into flames.
- The wreck occurred just after 10 a.m. as the Cessna C550 jet was attempting to land.
- The local sheriff confirmed there were fatalities, though the exact number of people on board remains unclear.
- Images from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames near the airport's runway, located approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.
- The investigation is being led by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the FAA, with FAA records suggesting the plane was owned by GB Aviation Leasing, linked to former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, though this is unconfirmed by officials.