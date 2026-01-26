Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Proposed free pension ‘health checks’ may help under-saving crisis

Pensioner with dementia convicted over unpaid car insurance despite not being able to drive
  • A leading think tank, the Social Market Foundation (SMF), alongside M&G, has urged for free "health checks" for pension savers to avert a potential retirement under-savings crisis.
  • These proposed checks would be integrated into upcoming pensions dashboards, offering individuals free, personalised guidance sessions when viewing their consolidated pension information.
  • The SMF warns that while dashboards will consolidate pension pots, they alone may not resolve widespread low engagement and understanding, as savers might lack the confidence to act on worrying figures.
  • Research commissioned by M&G found that 40 per cent of full-time workers with pensions are unaware of their employer's contributions, and 43 per cent have never changed their own contribution levels.
  • It is suggested that MoneyHelper, run by the government-backed Money and Pension Service (MaPS), could deliver the initial version of this health-check service.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in