Diplomats ordered to use Times New Roman typeface instead of Calibri
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered diplomats to switch from the Calibri typeface back to Times New Roman for all official communications.
- Rubio's memo cited the need to "restore decorum and professionalism" and to "abolish yet another wasteful DEIA program" as reasons for the change.
- The Calibri typeface was mandated in 2023 by Antony Blinken, who argued it was more readable for people with visual disabilities.
- A State Department spokesperson stated that serif typefaces, such as Times New Roman, are standard in government for their perceived permanence and authority.
- The move is seen as part of a wider effort to eradicate policies related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from the federal government.