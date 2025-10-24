Keir Starmer tells allies ‘finish the job’ and turn Russian assets into Ukraine weapons
- Keir Starmer has urged allies to "finish the job" on frozen Russian assets, advocating for their use to bolster Ukraine's defences.
- The Prime Minister dismissed Vladimir Putin’s demands for Ukrainian territory as "ludicrous" and a "non-starter" during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".
- Sir Keir called for increased provision of weapons, including air defences and long-range capabilities, to Ukraine as winter approaches.
- He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring him of the UK's steadfast support and readiness to work with the EU on unlocking frozen funds.
- President Zelensky warned against a "humanitarian disaster" and emphasised the critical importance of territorial integrity, urging allies not to reward Russian aggression.