Keir Starmer tells allies ‘finish the job’ and turn Russian assets into Ukraine weapons

Keir Starmer sits with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting of ‘coalition of the willing’
Keir Starmer sits with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting of ‘coalition of the willing’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)
  • Keir Starmer has urged allies to "finish the job" on frozen Russian assets, advocating for their use to bolster Ukraine's defences.
  • The Prime Minister dismissed Vladimir Putin’s demands for Ukrainian territory as "ludicrous" and a "non-starter" during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".
  • Sir Keir called for increased provision of weapons, including air defences and long-range capabilities, to Ukraine as winter approaches.
  • He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, assuring him of the UK's steadfast support and readiness to work with the EU on unlocking frozen funds.
  • President Zelensky warned against a "humanitarian disaster" and emphasised the critical importance of territorial integrity, urging allies not to reward Russian aggression.
