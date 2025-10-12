Starmer set to pay tribute to Donald Trump at Gaza peace summit
- Sir Keir Starmer will attend an international peace summit in Egypt to support the fragile ceasefire agreed in Gaza.
- The Prime Minister is expected to pay tribute to Donald Trump, who is reportedly attending, and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
- A "signing ceremony" for a Gaza peace plan will take place at the event, aiming to mark a significant turning point for the Middle East.
- The US president's 20-point plan includes Israel maintaining an open-ended military presence in Gaza and an international force, primarily from Arab and Muslim countries, responsible for security.
- The first phase of the plan anticipates the return of remaining hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Monday morning.