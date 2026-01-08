Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer warns Trump over Greenland’s future after US threat

Demonstrators rally against US President Donald Trump and his recent policies in Trafalgar Square on April 05, 2025 in London (Getty)
  • Sir Keir Starmer held a phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which he outlined his position on Greenland's future.
  • Sir Keir reiterated his stance that Greenland's future must be determined solely by its people and Denmark, following Trump's previous threats to acquire the territory.
  • The call also covered the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, with the UK confirming its support for the US operation.
  • Other topics discussed included ongoing negotiations for peace in Ukraine and US military action in Venezuela.
  • The controversy surrounding Greenland has strained US-Europe relations, with Denmark's prime minister warning a US takeover could jeopardise the Nato alliance.
