Furious Starmer slams Trump’s ‘insulting and appalling’ Afghan war comments
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump's remarks about British troops in Afghanistan as 'insulting and frankly appalling'.
- Donald Trump had suggested in an interview that NATO allied troops 'stayed a little off the front lines' in Afghanistan.
- Sir Keir paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and those injured during the conflict.
- He indicated that Donald Trump should apologise for his comments, stating he would do so if he had made such remarks.
- Donald Trump's statements have drawn widespread condemnation across the UK political spectrum and caused hurt to the loved ones of fallen or injured service members.