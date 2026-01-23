Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Furious Starmer slams Trump’s ‘insulting and appalling’ Afghan war comments

Starmer condems Trump's remarks about British troops in Afghanistan
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump's remarks about British troops in Afghanistan as 'insulting and frankly appalling'.
  • Donald Trump had suggested in an interview that NATO allied troops 'stayed a little off the front lines' in Afghanistan.
  • Sir Keir paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and those injured during the conflict.
  • He indicated that Donald Trump should apologise for his comments, stating he would do so if he had made such remarks.
  • Donald Trump's statements have drawn widespread condemnation across the UK political spectrum and caused hurt to the loved ones of fallen or injured service members.
