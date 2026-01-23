Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer hits out at Trump after ‘appalling’ Afghanistan claims

Starmer slams Trump’s false claims on UK troops in Afghanistan as ‘appalling’ and demands apology
  • Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Donald Trump over his false claims regarding British troops in Afghanistan.
  • Trump told Fox News that NATO allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” during the conflict.
  • He also claimed that America had 'never needed' its NATO partners, despite being the only member to invoke the alliance's mutual defence clause after 9/11.
  • The prime minister described Trump's remarks as 'insulting and frankly appalling'.
  • The prime minister suggested that Trump should apologise for his comments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in