Starmer evades questions on potentially breaking key election pledge
- Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly declined to rule out tax rises that could break Labour's manifesto pledges during an interview at the G20 summit in South Africa.
- He stated that politicians should "stick to their word" but evaded questions regarding potential breaches of pre-election commitments, including freezing income tax thresholds.
- The Labour leader's comments come ahead of Rachel Reeves's upcoming Budget, where she is widely expected to increase taxes to address a significant national financial deficit.
- The Conservative Party has warned that extending the freeze on income tax thresholds would violate Labour's promise not to impose additional taxes on working individuals.
- Ms Reeves emphasised the need for Britain to take a "different path" economically, criticising the idea of "muddling through" and dismissing "mansplaining" about her role as Chancellor.