Keir Starmer’s potential replacements as prime minister faces huge pressure
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a significant political crisis following the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador and the resignation of his key adviser, Morgan McSweeney.
- The prime minister's judgment is under intense scrutiny after he admitted prior knowledge of Mandelson's association with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to calls for his resignation from within and outside his party.
- Morgan McSweeney, Starmer's chief of staff and architect of his leadership and election victory, resigned taking responsibility for the Mandelson advice, but his departure has further exposed the prime minister's vulnerable position.
- Speculation is mounting over potential successors, with Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting frequently mentioned as leading contenders.
- Other figures like Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and former leader Ed Miliband are also being discussed as possible candidates to challenge for the Labour Party leadership.
