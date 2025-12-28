Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer gave former adviser a peerage despite support for child sex offender

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Matthew Doyle has expressed regret for supporting Sean Morton
Matthew Doyle has expressed regret for supporting Sean Morton (Alamy/PA)
  • Matthew Doyle, a former No 10 director of communications, was nominated for a peerage by Sir Keir Starmer despite campaigning for former Scottish Labour councillor Sean Morton.
  • Morton was convicted in 2018 for possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
  • Downing Street confirmed that Mr Doyle's past links with Morton were "thoroughly investigated" before his nomination to the Lords.
  • Mr Doyle has since expressed regret for his support, saying that Morton was “maintaining his innocence” at the time.
  • The controversy follows Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy's decision not to seek re-election due to her own links to Morton, admitting a "serious error of judgement".
