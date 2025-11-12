Starmer facing new crisis as MPs call for chief of staff to be removed
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a significant crisis after his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, was blamed for a botched attempt to prevent a leadership challenge.
- Several Labour ministers and MPs are privately calling for Mr McSweeney's removal following the chaotic events, which have raised serious questions about the government's future.
- Wes Streeting, a potential leadership contender, criticised a 'toxic culture' in Downing Street and denied planning a challenge, despite a 'wesforleader.com' website appearing.
- During PMQs, Starmer notably declined to offer his firm backing to Mr McSweeney, suggesting his chief of staff is now in the line of fire.
- New YouGov polling indicates that 51 per cent of Britons believe Sir Keir should step down as Labour leader, with political commentators warning of a 'civil war' within the party.