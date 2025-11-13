Starmer in turmoil as rumours circulate about Labour leadership challenge
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing internal turmoil following alleged briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting, which suggested he was preparing a leadership challenge.
- The briefings are widely attributed to Sir Keir's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, leading to growing calls for his dismissal from senior Labour figures like Ed Miliband and Lord Blunkett.
- Sir Keir stated he had been "assured" no one in Downing Street was responsible for the briefings but vowed to address any such actions, while some MPs believe McSweeney is "unsackable" due to his importance.
- Concerns are mounting among Labour MPs about Sir Keir's leadership, with some suggesting a challenge could emerge as early as the new year due to low poll numbers and the current instability.
- Separately, Sir Keir's communications director, Tim Allan, faces calls for an investigation into alleged conflicts of interest concerning his shares in a lobbying firm, though Labour denies any wrongdoing.