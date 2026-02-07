Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer must quit over Mandelson appointment, says Polanski

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called on Starmer to quit (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called on Starmer to quit (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US.
  • Polanski described Starmer's decision as a “catastrophic level of misjudgment”, claiming it erodes public confidence in politics.
  • He alleged that Starmer was aware of Mandelson's continued association with a “notorious paedophile” before making the appointment.
  • Polanski made these remarks while campaigning in Gorton and Denton, highlighting public anger with the Labour government.
  • Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell responded, warning that a vote for the Green Party could inadvertently benefit Reform UK in the by-election.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in