What next for Starmer amid Mandelson scandal and who could replace him?
- Sir Keir Starmer's leadership of the Labour Party is facing significant pressure due to dismal opinion poll ratings and the ongoing controversy surrounding Lord Mandelson.
- His authority was notably weakened after being forced to allow Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee to oversee the release of documents related to Lord Mandelson's appointment and government activities.
- Upcoming electoral challenges, including a by-election in Gorton and Denton and crucial local and devolved elections in May, are seen as potential triggers for a move against his leadership if results are poor.
- While a formal leadership contest would require 80 Labour MPs to back a challenger, a more likely path for his departure could be a private withdrawal of support from key senior party figures.
- Potential candidates to succeed Sir Keir include Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting, Shabana Mahmood, Ed Miliband, and Andy Burnham, each with distinct strengths and challenges within the party.
