Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer urged to address ‘boys’ club’ culture in government by female MPs

Lisa Nandy says there's been 'far too many' briefings against women under Keir Starmer's leadership
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh questions over his judgment following scandals involving the appointments of Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle.
  • Female Labour MPs have called on the Prime Minister to appoint a woman to the powerful role of First Secretary of State to address a perceived 'boys' club' culture in No 10.
  • Lord Doyle recently had the Labour whip withdrawn due to his links to a convicted sex offender, Sean Morton, whom he had campaigned for in 2017.
  • Starmer defended his decision to act only recently, stating Lord Doyle 'did not give a full account of his actions' when nominated for a peerage.
  • The Prime Minister apologised again over the Mandelson appointment and acknowledged the need to eradicate structural misogyny and achieve cultural change within government.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in